A Senate committee agrees to hear a new Idaho abortion bill

A new abortion bill that would let extended family members sue doctors was introduced in a Senate committee Friday.

The bill is modeled after a controversial Texas law and would ban abortions in Idaho once a fetal heartbeat is detected. A similar bill failed to get a committee hearing last month.

State Minority Leader Michelle Stennett (D-Ketchum) said the updated bill would let extended family members, such as uncles and aunts, get involved in a woman’s decision to have an abortion.

“No disrespect to some families or my families, but I probably wouldn't want all of my extended family weighing in on my personal matters, particularly as something as it pertains to this,” said Stennett.

Blain Conzatti, president of the anti-abortion group Idaho Family Policy Center , responded, saying the extended family would not weigh in on the woman's healthcare.

“The abortion, if this were to become law, would be unlawful at that point, so the family members would be suing the doctor who performed that unlawful abortion,” said Conzatti.

Sen. Grant Burgoyne (D-Boise) said he couldn’t support introducing the bill.

“The mere passage of this legislation is intended and will cause every abortion provider in Idaho, to stop providing abortions in this state. That is an undue burden on the constitutional right and until and unless Roe vs. Wade is overturned, that is unconstitutional,” said Burgoyne.

The committee voted to hold a public hearing on the bill at a later date.

