Department of Justice suing Idaho over abortion ban

The Biden administration is suing the state of Idaho, saying its soon-to-be enacted abortion ban violates a federal law requiring hospitals receiving Medicaid funds to perform emergency medical care.

This is the fourth lawsuit filed against one of the state’s several laws banning abortions. It was filed in federal district court Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Justice Department is specifically targeting a 2020 law set to go into effect on Aug. 25 that would outlaw abortions in nearly every case.

Under the law, women would only be able to get an abortion in cases of rape, incest or if their life is threatened.

But in court documents, federal lawyers said the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act requires hospitals with an “emergency medical condition” to be cared for.

That includes conditions that put a patient’s health in “serious jeopardy” or that could result in other severe conditions.

“Idaho’s abortion law will therefore prevent doctors from performing abortions even when a doctor determines that abortion is the medically necessary treatment to prevent severe risk to the patient’s health,” the lawsuit said.

