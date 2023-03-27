Idaho Senate passes ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Transgender youth in Idaho are one step away from being unable to obtain cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers or sex-reassignment surgery.

State senators passed a bill Monday afternoon 22-12 making it a felony for doctors to prescribe these medications, facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Sex-reassignment surgeries aren’t performed on minors in Idaho – something the legislation’s sponsors have admitted.

“One of the hardest things we can do as a parent is to say no to our children and this legislation doesn’t say no. It says not yet,” said Sen. Lori Den Hartog (R-Meridian), one of the bill’s chief sponsors.

Supporters argue gender dysphoria, a condition that causes, at times, extreme distress over the disconnect between a person’s body and their gender identity, should only be treated psychologically. That’s despite numerous national industry groups representing hundreds of thousands of physicians, psychologists and other healthcare workers endorsing gender-affirming care.

Dozens of studies also show gender-affirming care leads to lower suicide rates and depression. Trans people experience both conditions significantly more often than the rest of Americans.

House lawmakers still need to sign off on the amendments, which removed the legislation out from under the female genital mutilation statute.

Gov. Brad Little may sign the bill or let it pass into law without action. He may also veto the legislation. While it cleared the house with a veto-proof majority, it fell two votes short in the Senate.

