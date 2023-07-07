Idaho State Board of Education declines to 'cure' potential open meetings law violation

The Idaho State Board of Education is preparing to defend itself against a lawsuit filed by Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador.

Labrador says the Board violated open meeting laws by negotiating and deliberating on the University of Idaho's purchase of the University of Phoenix behind closed doors. In a special meeting on Friday, the State Board of Education consulted with an outside attorney to determine the next steps.

Board chair Kurt Leibich began the meeting with a quick move behind closed doors.

"I move we go into executive session pursuant to Idaho code 74-2061-F to communicate with legal counsel for the public agency to discuss the legal ramification of and legal options for pending litigation,” said Leibich.

Details from the executive session are private, but one possibility was correcting any potential open meetings law violation by reversing the previous decision and making U of I start the process to buy the University of Phoenix all over again.

The board unanimously voted to take no action. Board President Linda Clark said the use of executive sessions for the University of Idaho decision was reviewed by attorneys.

"Even now with the benefit of hindsight analysis, we believe the exemption applies therefore no violation occurred and no cure is necessary," said Clark.

That exemption is meant to accommodate competitive negotiations.

In a written statement, shown in full below, Labrador accused the board of neglecting its duties and continuing down a fiscally wasteful litigious path. He says the people of Idaho should have been given an opportunity to weigh in on the University’s decision.