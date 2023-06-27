Idaho AG sues over U of I purchase of University of Phoenix

The University of Idaho's plan to purchase the for-profit University of Phoenix has been the focus of much criticism, especially from lawmakers and others who feel the process was rushed and too much of the planning went on behind closed doors.

Since U of I president Scott Green got the green light from the Idaho Board of Education to sign off on the deal, he has been answering questions about the purchase and reassuring critics that Phoenix was a good buy.

But the criticism and the pressure on the U of I ramped up dramatically last week when Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador filed a lawsuit that said the Board of Education broke Idaho's open meeting law and asked a court to throw out the board’s vote for the deal.

Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Education News, joined Idaho Matters to help break this all down.