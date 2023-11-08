© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

At McLean's election watch party, spirits were high throughout the evening

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published November 8, 2023 at 10:50 AM MST
A close-up of stacks of campaign stickers strewn on a table black cloth table. Some are large rectangles with purple and pink colors with the words "Lauren Mclean for Boise Mayor." Others are heart-shaped and rainbow colored with the words "A City for Everyone means Everyone."
Julie Luchetta
/
Boise State Public Radio
At the incumbent mayor's watch party on Tuesday night, Mclean supporters said they were drawn to her message of inclusivity.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will keep her position after winning 55.4% of the votes. At her watch party, the atmosphere was festive throughout.

Arriving at the Lounge at the End of the Universe to the tune of Runs the World (Girls) by Beyonce, McLean was greeted by around 200 supporters, volunteers and staff. Many felt confident she would win, like Sophie Serio, one of the field organizers for the campaign.

“I think we're feeling really strong tonight,” she said. “We knocked 40,000 doors during this campaign and 15,000 this weekend talking to folks all across the city.”

Former police chief candidate Mike Masterson conceded around 11 p.m., with 43.4% of the votes. Back at the lounge, McLean supporters didn’t seem surprised by her win, including the mayor herself.

“I work with so many people where we disagree on a lot, but we can always find something that unites us, and that is this love for this place that we call home,“ Mclean said following her win.

Campaign supporters said they were drawn to her message of inclusivity. Alicia Cassarino, the great-great-granddaughter of Boise’s first Mayor, James Penny said she volunteered for the campaign because she liked Mclean’s campaign message.

“That it's a city for everybody and for everybody to feel welcome and have a home and a job here,” she said. “And that's the city I see. So I really want to support somebody that sees that same vision, too.”

Montoya Phipps-Gallegos door knocked for McLean during her first campaign in 2019 and again this year. He said this time around, folks seemed much more receptive to her message.

“I was always optimistic for the campaign, just because of going door to door and hearing how people talked about her,” he said, adding name recognition probably helped.

As the party wound down, McLean said she wanted to be mayor to all Boiseans, even those who didn’t vote for her.
Tags
Politics & Government 2023 ElectionLauren McLeanMike MastersonBoise Mayor
Julie Luchetta
As the Canyon County reporter, I cover the Latina/o/x communities and agricultural hub of the Treasure Valley. I’m super invested in local journalism and social equity, and very grateful to be working in Idaho.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate