Idaho Senate rejects bill to limit pesticide lawsuits

The Idaho Senate shot down a bill Thursday that would’ve given more legal protection to pesticide manufacturers.

Bill sponsor Sen. Mark Harris (R-Soda Springs) said the measure, SB 1245, would protect pesticide companies against disputes over health and safety warnings. He said the labels are approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and sufficient for informing consumers.

“These crazy lawsuits that we're hearing about around the country are creating uncertainty for farmers and ranchers, because we're wondering if American made products will continue to be available,” Harris said.

The bill had support from Bayer, the manufacturer of the herbicide Roundup, which has a phosphate plant and mine in eastern Idaho. Bayer paid $10 billion in 2020 to settle claims that Roundup caused cancer, and has been ordered to pay $2.25 billion in a case this year.

But Senators rejected the bill 15-19. Opponents included both Democrats and far-right lawmakers. They said it would prevent people who may be harmed by pesticides from seeking justice in the courts.

Sen. James Ruchti (D-Pocatello) said the legal system is the only venue people have to bring these claims forward.

“That's how the framers felt it should be – that the weak, that the unprivileged, should be able to stand up against the powerful and seek justice, because that's what America is,” he said.

Sen. Tammy Nichols (R-Middleton) also questioned taking the EPA’s word on safety.

“We've learned with past experiences, especially during COVID, that the experts don't always know what they're talking about,” she said.

Farmworker advocates and environmental groups also opposed the bill.

