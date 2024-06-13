U.S. Supreme Court dismissed case challenging access to abortion pill

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously dismissed a case challenging the availability of the most commonly used abortion pill, Mifepristone.

The conservative group behind the challenge argued the Food and Drug Administration had overlooked safety concerns when allowing easier access to the pill, including when it was made available by mail in 2021.

In a press call, Jacqueline Ayers from Planned Parenthood said the decision was a relief.

“Patients deserve to get medicine they need, providers should be able to provide that medicine without unnecessary interference from courts or politicians,” she said, adding the drug is a safe, effective, evidence-based way to provide medication abortions or manage miscarriages. The drug was approved by the FDA in 2000 and has been used by 5 million people since.

Idaho code prohibits physicians from providing abortions in most cases, but does not criminalize women who get one. Out-of-state telehealth services still allow patients in Idaho to legally get a mifepristone prescription, which can be sent directly to their home for a self-managed abortion.

“Right now,” Ayers said, “it’s used in more than 60% of abortions nationwide and offers patients privacy and autonomy for what can be a very personal experience, and it has expanded access to reproductive health care.”

Organizations like AidAccess.org and Idaho Abortion Rights reported sending a combined 1,200 abortion pills to people in Idaho from out-of-state in 2023. The court’s decision to dismiss the case means Mifepristone can continue to be distributed in states where it is not criminalized.