© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Campaign to pass Proposition 1 raises more than $1 million

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published September 23, 2024 at 5:04 AM MDT
Dozens of boxes containing signed petitions line the Idaho Capitol steps on a sunny day.
Sophia Darlings
/
Boise State Public Radio
Supporters of Idahoans for Open Primaries submit 97,000 signatures to the secretary of state's office in July to qualify its initiative for the November Ballot.

The campaign to eliminate partisan primaries and implement ranked-choice voting in Idaho has amassed more than $1.1 million ahead of the November election.

Campaign finance data show the majority of money raised by Idahoans for Open Primaries comes from donors within the state.

More than two-thirds of that $1.1 million comes from companies, trusts or political action committees.

That includes big donations from the election reform PAC Unite America, Reclaim Idaho and the charitable foundation linked to the founder of Northwest River Supplies in Moscow.

Idahoans for Open Primaries hasn’t spent much just yet. It has about a million dollars in reserve as of Friday.

Only two groups have spent money to oppose Proposition 1 so far.

A PAC called Republicans for Idaho has paid $86,000 for billboards to defeat the measure.

Republicans for Idaho is run by two employees at Melaleuca and lists the company’s Idaho Falls headquarters as its address.

Melaleuca is owned by the state’s richest man and notable Republican operator, Frank Vandersloot.

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government 2024 ElectionsProposition 1Campaign Finance
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate