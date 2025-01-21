Hundreds show up to Idaho Women's March

Hundreds of people showed up Saturday for the Idaho Women’s March on the Idaho Statehouse steps.

Women's Marches started in 2017 after President Donald Trump's first inauguration. Nearly five million people across the United States participated, making it at the time the largest single-day protest in United States history, according to the national Women's March.

Rep. Sonia Galaviz (D-Boise), Sen. Melissa Wintrow (D-Boise), former U.S. Attorney for Idaho Betty Hanson Richardson, high schoolers Gabrielle Wright and Abigail Wallace and Ani Carrell, leader of the Black Student Association at Boise State University, gave speeches at the Idaho event.

After the speeches, people circled around the Statehouse and chanted "Liberty, justice, freedom."