© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happiness and Resilience: A panel discussion with Boise State Public Radio Jan. 21

Hundreds show up to Idaho Women's March

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published January 21, 2025 at 12:15 PM MST
1 of 2  — Idaho Women's March 2025
Katie Kloppenburg / Boise State Public Radio
2 of 2  — Idaho Women's March
Katie Kloppenburg / Boise State Public Radio

Hundreds of people showed up Saturday for the Idaho Women’s March on the Idaho Statehouse steps.

Women's Marches started in 2017 after President Donald Trump's first inauguration. Nearly five million people across the United States participated, making it at the time the largest single-day protest in United States history, according to the national Women's March.

Rep. Sonia Galaviz (D-Boise), Sen. Melissa Wintrow (D-Boise), former U.S. Attorney for Idaho Betty Hanson Richardson, high schoolers Gabrielle Wright and Abigail Wallace and Ani Carrell, leader of the Black Student Association at Boise State University, gave speeches at the Idaho event.

After the speeches, people circled around the Statehouse and chanted "Liberty, justice, freedom."

Tags
Politics & Government Women's March
Katie Kloppenburg
I’m a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio. I help improve our social media presence and build an audience on different platforms. I study analytics to make adjustments to strategy and try to reach as many people as I can with our content.
See stories by Katie Kloppenburg

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate