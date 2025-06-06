Henry D'Souza

Expertise: Writing, 19th century literature, speech and debate

Education: University of Iowa

Highlights



I’ve been writing fiction and nonfiction since I was in sixth grade

I spend all of my free time with my extremely vocal yellow lab Daisy

I studied Latin for four years but still can’t speak it consistently

Experience

I’m a summer newsroom intern from the Chicago suburbs with a passion for storytelling and learning about anything and everything. I’m going into my senior year at the University of Iowa, where I study English and Philosophy. Specifically, I’m focusing my studies on Symbolic Logic and race relations in 19th Century Literature.

I’m also a Writing Fellow at the University of Iowa through the Rhetoric department, where I tutor students on their papers from a variety of subjects. Last summer, I studied Irish History and Writing in Dublin for six weeks, where I picked up the majority of my wardrobe. One time, I wrote a 20-page paper on whale intelligence and AI translation.

