City Club Of Boise

City Club Of Boise - The Refugee Experience In Idaho

Published May 18, 2021 at 2:56 PM MDT
Providing refuge to people fleeing persecution based on race, religion, nationality, social group, or political opinion is an integral part of America's framework. Idaho has welcomed refugees since the 1970s.

Over the years, the refugee groups resettling in Idaho have changed and become remarkably diverse. Boise and Twin Falls' resettlement cities have been seen as particularly welcoming, safe spaces for families as they rebuild their lives.

In 2019, in response to an executive order, our state overwhelmingly opted into refugee resettlement. In 2020 Idaho ranked among the top five states in employment outcomes for newly resettled refugees and Idaho would not be what it is today without them.

The City Club welcomed three Idahoans who arrived here as refugees: Maya Duratovic, Nawid Mousa, and Zeze Rwasama.

