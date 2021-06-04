City Club Of Boise - Idaho Legislators Assess The 2021 Session
The City Club welcomed the majority and minority party leaders of the Idaho House and Senate to share their thoughts on the longest session in history of the state. In addition, the discussion also touched on tax cuts, property tax legislation, setting budgets, schisms in the Republican party and a potential special session after the recess of the Idaho House of Representatives.
Guests:
Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder (R) District 20
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett (D) District 26
House Speaker Scott Bedke (R) District 27
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel (D) District 18
The forum was moderated by Bill Manny of Idaho Public Television.