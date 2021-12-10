City Club of Boise - Critical Race Theory

Critical Race Theory was once an esoteric academic legal theory that's now making headlines, affecting funding for public schools and universities, shaping the composition of local school boards and curricula, and impacting state and local elections.

The City Club of Boise welcomed a panel to explore important questions about the emerging debate over Critical Race Theory. What it is, what parents are concerned about, what worries critics most, and how and why it became a political hot topic.

Panelists:

Dr. Kevin Bruyneel, Professor of Politics at Babson College

Dr. Adam Laats, Professor of Teaching, Learning, and Educational Leadership at Binghamton University-SUNY

Emma Pettit, senior reporter at the The Chronicle of Higher Education

Moderator: Shaakirrah Sanders, Law Professor at the University of Idaho