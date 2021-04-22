-
The term "critical race theory" has made its way into public debates over education in the Mountain West, and how students should be taught about race and racism.
-
Idaho Matters speaks with a high school and college student about their advocacy for education at the 2021 Legislature.
-
State senators signed off on a bill Monday that critics say would prevent teaching social justice concepts in Idaho classrooms.
-
A bill that critics say would make teachers think twice about including social justice concepts into their lesson plans passed the Idaho House on a party line vote Thursday.
-
A bill giving raises for public K-12 teachers died by a single vote in the Idaho House Tuesday, with many Republicans again saying there needs to be stronger protections against teaching children about social justice issues.
-
A $6 million federal grant to boost early childhood education in Idaho passed the state Senate by a single vote Monday.
-
Boise State University’s budget could take a hit from lawmakers in response to the school’s diversity programs.