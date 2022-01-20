© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Dr. David Adler discusses primary politics in Idaho

Published January 20, 2022 at 3:29 PM MST
CCB DavidAdler 01.19.2022.png

In advance of the 2022 election season, some Idaho Democrats have been urged to register Republican for the Republican primary, ostensibly to slow the advance of far-right candidates running for office. This forum with Dr. David Adler explores this phenomenon and what it might mean for Idaho politics and the long-term health of the state's political parties.

David Adler, Ph.D., is the president of The Alturas Institute and has lectured nationally and internationally on the Constitution and presidential power. His scholarly writings have been invoked by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Justice Department, the White House, and by both Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

He has taught courses on the Constitution at all three of Idaho’s universities. At Idaho State University, he served as director of the Center for the Study of the Constitution. At the University of Idaho, he was the James and Louise McClure Professor of Public Policy, served as director of the McClure Center, and was a member of the faculty of the College of Law. At Boise State University, he was the Cecil D. Andrus Professor of Public Policy and served as the director of the Andrus Center.

