City Club of Boise - Understanding The Invasion of Ukraine

On February 24, 2022 Russia invaded Ukraine, causing many to speculate that we have entered a new era of geopolitical brinkmanship and even world war. But many are also closely watching the human impacts of the invasion--noting the violence and loss the people of Ukraine are enduring, and the bravery and resistance many display.

U.S. Senator from Idaho Jim Risch and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee gave opening remarks for this salon discussion.

We also hear from the following panelists:

Connie Collins served as a Peace Corps volunteer (2003-2005) as an environmental consultant for a non-governmental organization in Korostishiv, Ukraine.

Chase Johnson is a Research Associate at the Frank Church Institute, and a Ph.D. candidate in Public Administration. Chase teaches classes on Global Studies and Russian Politics.

Marla B. Keenan is an Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Stimson Center. Her areas of expertise are international security policy, human rights in armed conflict, protection of civilians, civilian harm tracking and analysis, and urban warfare.

Moderator: Katherine Himes, Ph.D., James A. & Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research Director