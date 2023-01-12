City Club of Boise - 80 Years of Bogus Basin

In 2017, Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson shared plans with City Club members for a new master plan that had been adopted for the non-profit recreation area. That vision has moved Bogus Basin from a one-season business model, attracted thousands of new users to the mountain, and helped to fulfill its mission to engage the community in affordable, accessible year-round recreation and education.

As Bogus Basin celebrates 80 years, Wilson, who has been at the helm since 2015, will share how these changes are serving Bogus’ visitors, and he also give a sneak peek of what’s next for the non-profit.

