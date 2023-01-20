City Club of Boise - 2023 Political Pundits Forum

Record number of new legislators? Check. New Speaker of the House? Check. Hundreds of millions of dollars in surplus tax dollars? Check. The 2023 Idaho Legislative session has it all.

The City Club of Boise will hosted their 28th annual pundits forum for insight, observation and analysis on what to expect from Idaho's leadership.

The pundits were:

Greg Chaney, Former Idaho State Representative

Clark Corbin, Idaho Capital Sun

Dr. Stephanie Witt, Director of Training for the School of Public Service, Boise State University

Moderator Kevin Richert of Idaho Ed News.