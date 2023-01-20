© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay up to date on the 2023 legislative session – subscribe to our Legislative Round-Up newsletter today.
City Club of Boise logo.jpeg
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - 2023 Political Pundits Forum

Published January 20, 2023 at 2:28 PM MST
CCB23.01.19.jpg
Erik Jones
/
Boise State Public Radio
Pundits: Dr. Stephanie Witt, Clark Corbin, and former Rep. Greg Chaney with Moderator Kevin Richert

Record number of new legislators? Check. New Speaker of the House? Check. Hundreds of millions of dollars in surplus tax dollars? Check. The 2023 Idaho Legislative session has it all.

The City Club of Boise will hosted their 28th annual pundits forum for insight, observation and analysis on what to expect from Idaho's leadership.

The pundits were:

Greg Chaney, Former Idaho State Representative

Clark Corbin, Idaho Capital Sun

Dr. Stephanie Witt, Director of Training for the School of Public Service, Boise State University

Moderator Kevin Richert of Idaho Ed News.

Tags
City Club Of Boise 2023 LegislatureCity Club Of Boise