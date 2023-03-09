© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio at Storyfort
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Jews and Judaism in Idaho and Beyond

Published March 9, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST
Marcia Franklin & Rabbi Dan Fink discuss Judaism in Idaho

Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel is the oldest synagogue in continuous use west of the Mississippi River. Moses Alexander, who served as the 11th governor of Idaho, was the nation’s first practicing Jewish governor. Many Idahoans know these facts, but the history of the Jewish community in Idaho goes far beyond that.
This City Club forum welcomed Rabbi Dan Fink to learn more about the history and current state of Judaism in Idaho.

This Forum is one in a series featuring the stories of communities in Idaho that have often been omitted from the dominant narrative of Idaho's history.
Learn more about the City Club of Boise and their coming events here.

Speaker: Rabbi Dan Fink, of Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel
Moderator: Marcia Franklin, former City Club of Boise President

