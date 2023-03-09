City Club of Boise - Jews and Judaism in Idaho and Beyond

Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel is the oldest synagogue in continuous use west of the Mississippi River. Moses Alexander, who served as the 11th governor of Idaho, was the nation’s first practicing Jewish governor. Many Idahoans know these facts, but the history of the Jewish community in Idaho goes far beyond that.

This City Club forum welcomed Rabbi Dan Fink to learn more about the history and current state of Judaism in Idaho.

This Forum is one in a series featuring the stories of communities in Idaho that have often been omitted from the dominant narrative of Idaho's history.

Speaker: Rabbi Dan Fink, of Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel

Moderator: Marcia Franklin, former City Club of Boise President