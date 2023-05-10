© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - The Newest Americans

Published May 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM MDT
The City Club welcomed people from refugee backgrounds whose work, art, and community activities are contributing to Idaho’s vitality, diversity and economy. City Club will be showcasing three of the many organizations that work with new Americans: Artisans for Hope, Global Gardens, and Global Talent.

Panelists:
Veronique Giwe Tongbi started her journey in the Democratic Republic of Congo where she was a successful business woman, owning a clothing shop until civil war broke out and her life was turned upside down.

Oliver Nsabimana is the Global Gardens Farm Manager, and communicates with farmers, buyers, and community partners alike.

Zahraa Naser is a career advisor at Global Talent. She's a Boise State University graduate with a bachelor's degree in international business and minors in Arabic and Marketing. Zahraa is originally from Iraq and grew up in Boise.

Introductions and moderation by Tara Wolfson, Director and Refugee State Coordinator at Idaho Office for Refugees.

