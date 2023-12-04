© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A movie night with George Prentice event details
Check out which TWO local nonprofits are the 2023 Giving Tuesday underwriting recipients!
City Club of Boise
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Betsy Russell honored with the 2023 Stimpson Award for Civic Engagement

Published December 4, 2023 at 12:29 PM MST
Brian Myrick
/
Idaho Press

Betsy Russell's studied political theory at the University of California-Berkeley and she received a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. She was a stalwart of reporting on the Idaho Statehouse for the Idaho Statesman, the Spokesman-Review and the Idaho Press, her diligent reporting kept Idahoans up-to-date on every move of the state’s political leaders.

Russell was a longtime leader of the Idaho Press Club and the Capitol Correspondents Association, devoting herself to ensuring access to public meetings, documents and data - never hesitating to put her own personal influence and reputation at stake. She helped found Idahoans for Openness Government, which brought together journalists, elected officials, lobbyists, advocates, and academics to foster open government in public meetings, official records, courtroom proceedings, and more.

Tags
City Club Of Boise Journalism

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate