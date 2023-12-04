City Club of Boise - Betsy Russell honored with the 2023 Stimpson Award for Civic Engagement

Betsy Russell's studied political theory at the University of California-Berkeley and she received a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. She was a stalwart of reporting on the Idaho Statehouse for the Idaho Statesman, the Spokesman-Review and the Idaho Press, her diligent reporting kept Idahoans up-to-date on every move of the state’s political leaders.

Russell was a longtime leader of the Idaho Press Club and the Capitol Correspondents Association, devoting herself to ensuring access to public meetings, documents and data - never hesitating to put her own personal influence and reputation at stake. She helped found Idahoans for Openness Government, which brought together journalists, elected officials, lobbyists, advocates, and academics to foster open government in public meetings, official records, courtroom proceedings, and more.