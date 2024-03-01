© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
City Club of Boise
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Communities and a Changing Climate

Published March 1, 2024 at 12:53 PM MST
The City Club and the Idaho Environmental Forum presented a discussion which focused on a range of lived experiences and how climate change impacts communities and what we can expect in the future.

Panelists examined how climate change is affecting farming and agriculture, public health and the lives of those who have elected to leave their homes in search of more favorable climate conditions. Further questions were pertinent to public health, agriculture, and what it means to be a climate refugee.

Panelists included:
Palina Louangketh, DSL, Founder & Executive Director, Idaho Museum of International Diaspora
Pat Purdy, Manager, Picabo Livestock Co. and Owner, Purdy Enterprises
Dr. Bill Weppner, Clinician-Educator at the Boise VA Medical Center

Forum moderator was Todd Dvorak.

