City Club of Boise - 30th Annual Political Pundits Forum
On January 6th, 2025 the Idaho Legislature convened, with 18 brand new legislators. We can expect debate over public education, school choice, AI, and cultural issues that have defined policymaking under the Statehouse dome in recent years. What will happen in the weeks before Sine Die? Pundits discussed their expectations for the session at the 30th annual forum from the City Club of Boise.
Panelists:
James Dawson, Boise State Public Radio
Dr. Stephanie Witt, Boise State University
Melissa Davlin, Idaho Public Television
Julie Yamamoto, Former Idaho State Representative
Moderated by: Kevin Richert, Idaho Education News