City Club of Boise - Uncertainty in Higher Education

Published March 6, 2026 at 11:43 AM MST
Sequoia Solmorales
/
City Club of Boise

A panel of leaders in higher education considered questions facing Idaho’s colleges and universities as state lawmakers respond to budget shortfalls. The City Club forum attendees learned about a number of topics including:

What is the future of Idaho Launch?

Are challenges facing Idaho’s public schools different from those facing Idaho’s private colleges?

What programs offered by Idaho’s institutions of higher learning are thriving?

This conversation took place in a week that saw consolidation and cuts of programs at Boise State University after Idaho's Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee advanced budget cuts for Idaho's four-year schools.

Panelists:
Dr. David Douglass, President, The College of Idaho
Chandra Zenner Ford, CEO, University of Idaho Boise and SW Idaho
Wendi Secrist, Executive Director, State of Idaho Workforce Development Council

Moderator:
Logan Finney, Producer at Idaho Public Television

