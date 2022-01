Since 2012, Pabst Blue Ribbon has added unique art to its cans of beer each year, with designs chosen in an annual contest. Last month, the beer company announced Boise artist Ashley Dreyfus as the 2020 winner — she received a $10,000 prize, and her art will appear on 30 million cans later this year.

Idaho Matters spoke with Dreyfus to learn more about her illustrations.