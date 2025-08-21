A look inside one Eagle man's massive beer can collection

Depending on who you talk to, we drink a lot of beer. Americans drink more than six billion gallons of beer a year, which is a whole lot more than wine or hard liquor.

In Idaho, that’s about 18 gallons of beer per person. And a lot of that comes in cans.

When we had Joe Prin on the show a few weeks ago , we learned that along with his job as host of the Homefix radio show on KBOI, he spends his free time collecting those beer cans.