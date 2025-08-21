A look inside one Eagle man's massive beer can collection
Depending on who you talk to, we drink a lot of beer. Americans drink more than six billion gallons of beer a year, which is a whole lot more than wine or hard liquor.
In Idaho, that’s about 18 gallons of beer per person. And a lot of that comes in cans.
When we had Joe Prin on the show a few weeks ago, we learned that along with his job as host of the Homefix radio show on KBOI, he spends his free time collecting those beer cans.
In fact, Joe has more than 12,000 beer cans in his Eagle garage, which has been converted into a collectors paradise and we just had to have him back on to talk about his collection.