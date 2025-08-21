© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
A look inside one Eagle man's massive beer can collection

By Samantha Wright
Published August 21, 2025 at 1:28 PM MDT
Joe Prin and just a tiny sample of his massive beer can collection visiting the Idaho Matters studio.
Joe Prin and just a tiny sample of his massive beer can collection visiting the Idaho Matters studio.
Samantha Wright / Boise State Public Radio
Eagle resident Joe Prin does not take his beer can collecting hobby lightly.
Eagle resident Joe Prin does not take his beer can collecting hobby lightly.
Joe Prin
Just a sampling of the 12,000 beer cans in Joe Prin's collection.
Just a sampling of the 12,000 beer cans in Joe Prin's collection.
Samantha Wright / Boise State Public Radio

Depending on who you talk to, we drink a lot of beer. Americans drink more than six billion gallons of beer a year, which is a whole lot more than wine or hard liquor.

In Idaho, that’s about 18 gallons of beer per person. And a lot of that comes in cans.

When we had Joe Prin on the show a few weeks ago, we learned that along with his job as host of the Homefix radio show on KBOI, he spends his free time collecting those beer cans.

In fact, Joe has more than 12,000 beer cans in his Eagle garage, which has been converted into a collectors paradise and we just had to have him back on to talk about his collection.

Beer Craft Beer Hobbies
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
