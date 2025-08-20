Helping kids in need: Boise Rescue Mission strives to make a difference

School has officially started back up for many kids in Idaho. And while this is an exciting time of year, it can also be stressful, especially for families struggling with homelessness.

That's why nonprofits like the Boise Rescue Mission are providing support through essential school supplies and after-school programs.

Jennifer Gilley, director of NLP, Cradle of Hope, and Children's Ministries at the Boise Rescue Mission, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

