© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stations in Stanley off air. We will update with estimated time of restoration when available.
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Helping kids in need: Boise Rescue Mission strives to make a difference

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 20, 2025 at 1:26 PM MDT
Tracy Friesen
/
Flickr

School has officially started back up for many kids in Idaho. And while this is an exciting time of year, it can also be stressful, especially for families struggling with homelessness.

That's why nonprofits like the Boise Rescue Mission are providing support through essential school supplies and after-school programs.

Jennifer Gilley, director of NLP, Cradle of Hope, and Children's Ministries at the Boise Rescue Mission, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

Tags
Idaho Matters HomelessnessAfter School Program
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate