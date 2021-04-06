How To Bring More Birds And Bees To Your Boise Yard

In January, we told you about a new project designed to bring back declining pollinators to the Treasure Valley. The idea is to bring bees and butterflied to your yard, while learning about everything from bees to conservation.

Idaho Matters producer Samantha Wright bought a mix of beautiful flowers from the Ada Soil and Water Conservation District, and will track her garden's pollinating progress through the summer. We check in with Jessica Harrold who is the coordinator of the project to learn more.