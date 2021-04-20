How Idaho Beekeepers Are Working To Save A Critical Part Of Our Ecosystem

Thursday is Earth Day and the Treasure Valley pollinator project is inviting everyone to talk about bees, weeds and citizen science in a Zoom workshop on Thursday.

The project is from the Ada Soil and Water Conservation District, which wants to promote pollinator habitat in the Treasure Valley. That includes getting homeowners to put 64,000 flowering plants in their yards this summer, learning more about declining pollinators and how to help with these virtual workshops.

Idaho Matters learns about the importance of bee pollinators from Melanie Kirby, a queen bee breeder with Zia Queenbee Company and biologist and farmer Katrina Blair.