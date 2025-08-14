One grid at a time: Boise photography project captures the city in a new way

Capturing the City of Trees, one grid at a time.

That's the approach one group of photographers is taking as they document Boise in a whole new way.

The project, called Boise PhotoGrid, divides the city into sections of 1.7 square miles. Each month, photographers visit a randomly selected area, creating a growing visual map of the city.

To talk more about this project, its creator, Professor Emeritus John Francis with Boise State’s Art Department, and Shawna Donahue, one of the participating photographers, joined Idaho Matters.