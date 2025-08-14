© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
One grid at a time: Boise photography project captures the city in a new way

By Lucina Glynn
Published August 14, 2025 at 1:45 PM MDT
1 of 2  — Martinez.jpg
Michal Temkin Martinez / Boise PhotoGrid
The project divides Boise into 41 sections of 1.7 square miles each.
2 of 2  — small_boise_grid_map.jpg
The project divides Boise into 41 sections of 1.7 square miles each.
Boise PhotoGrid

Capturing the City of Trees, one grid at a time.

That's the approach one group of photographers is taking as they document Boise in a whole new way.

The project, called Boise PhotoGrid, divides the city into sections of 1.7 square miles. Each month, photographers visit a randomly selected area, creating a growing visual map of the city.

To talk more about this project, its creator, Professor Emeritus John Francis with Boise State’s Art Department, and Shawna Donahue, one of the participating photographers, joined Idaho Matters.

