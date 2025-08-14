Keeping the music alive: The importance of Baroque for our community

Baroque music is an art form that has been around for centuries and is often written to create emotions in the listener.

The Boise Baroque Orchestra is on a mission to keep the music alive and to encourage young musicians to learn about the art form and continue the musical tradition.

Boise Baroque’s new general manager Logan Anderson, along with guest conductor Daniel Wiley, Dawn Douthit on violin, Katherine Jarvis on violin, Laura Feo-Fernandez on viola and Brian Hodges on cello joined Idaho Matters to share their unique sound.

