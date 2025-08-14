© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Keeping the music alive: The importance of Baroque for our community

By Samantha Wright
Published August 14, 2025 at 1:44 PM MDT
Logan Anderson

Baroque music is an art form that has been around for centuries and is often written to create emotions in the listener.

The Boise Baroque Orchestra is on a mission to keep the music alive and to encourage young musicians to learn about the art form and continue the musical tradition.

Boise Baroque’s new general manager Logan Anderson, along with guest conductor Daniel Wiley, Dawn Douthit on violin, Katherine Jarvis on violin, Laura Feo-Fernandez on viola and Brian Hodges on cello joined Idaho Matters to share their unique sound.

Tags
Idaho Matters MusicBoise Baroque
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate