How Idaho's Youth Are Coping With School And Pandemic Stress

Idaho’s need for youth mental health support is extensive, and it’s even more urgent with COVID-19. However, access to this kind of support isn’t universal across our state.

In fact, the Gem State is consistently ranked at the top of national lists for youth suicide and at the bottom when it comes to access to mental health care for youth. And that was before the pandemic disrupted in-person mental health care.

Idaho Matters learns more about the patchwork of mental health care for the state's youth from Sami Edge, reporter with Idaho Education News and Dr. Kelsey Newton, a pediatric psychologist with St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital.