How Idaho's Youth Are Coping With School And Pandemic Stress

Published April 22, 2021 at 3:06 PM MDT
Classroom_BESPhoto_FLickr.jpg
BES Photo
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Idaho’s need for youth mental health support is extensive, and it’s even more urgent with COVID-19. However, access to this kind of support isn’t universal across our state.

In fact, the Gem State is consistently ranked at the top of national lists for youth suicide and at the bottom when it comes to access to mental health care for youth. And that was before the pandemic disrupted in-person mental health care.

Idaho Matters learns more about the patchwork of mental health care for the state's youth from Sami Edge, reporter with Idaho Education News and Dr. Kelsey Newton, a pediatric psychologist with St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital.

Idaho MattersMental HealthK-12Education
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
