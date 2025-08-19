© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Explore the Mountain West through poetry, stories and art

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 19, 2025 at 1:19 PM MDT
Limberlost Press

They’ve won Pulitzer Prizes, Henry Prize, National Book Awards and the Pushcart Prize. They’ve been poet laureates and NEA fellows. They write poetry and essays and memoirs.

No matter the accolades, they’re all writers, and their common thread is appearing in this year’s edition of the Limberlost Review: A Literary Journal of the Mountain West.

Writer, editor and publisher Rick Ardinger joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the 2025 edition of Limberlost.

