College Of Western Idaho Leader On Idaho Legislature's Bumpy Session For Higher Ed

Idaho’s higher education budgets are in limbo as lawmakers debate whether or not things like social justice and critical race theory should be taught at colleges and universities.

As the Gem State’s four-year colleges and universities wait to see what will happen to their budgets, Idaho’s community colleges have quietly taken a back seat to the drama and as their budgets have already been approved.

Idaho Matters checks in with College of Western Idaho Vice President of College Relations Mark Browning as the school begins a national search for its next president.

