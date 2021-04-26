© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

College Of Western Idaho Leader On Idaho Legislature's Bumpy Session For Higher Ed

Published April 26, 2021 at 2:02 PM MDT

Idaho’s higher education budgets are in limbo as lawmakers debate whether or not things like social justice and critical race theory should be taught at colleges and universities.

As the Gem State’s four-year colleges and universities wait to see what will happen to their budgets, Idaho’s community colleges have quietly taken a back seat to the drama and as their budgets have already been approved.

Idaho Matters checks in with College of Western Idaho Vice President of College Relations Mark Browning as the school begins a national search for its next president.

Idaho MattersCollege of Western IdahoCommunity College2021 Legislature
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
