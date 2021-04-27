Heads Up, Boise Trail Users: New Project Will Change How You Move

If you’re planning to walk or bike some trails in Boise's Hulls Gulch, you’ll have to check the calendar first.

Starting Wednesday, some Boise Foothills trails will alternate either days or directions between hikers and bikers. For example, on odd numbered days the Lower Hulls Gulch Trail Number 29 will be closed to all but downhill bike traffic.

Sound confusing? It’s part of a pilot project by Boise Parks and Recreation to accommodate the rapidly growing number of people using the Ridge to Rivers Trail System.

Idaho Matters learns about this new trail schedule with Carlos Matutes is the Executive Director of the Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association. He says trail use in the foothills has been going up dramatically each year since 2012 thanks to growth in the Treasure Valley. But during the COVID-19 lockdown, the trails have seen three times as much traffic.

