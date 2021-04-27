© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
How A New Group Is Trying To Strengthen Idaho's Food System — Despite COVID

Published April 27, 2021 at 3:44 PM MDT
COVID-19 has upended many sectors of the economy in Idaho, including the food industry. But before the pandemic there wasn’t a trade association that represented all aspects of this sector — from farmers and ranchers, to food and beverage producers — to independent restaurants and bars.

That’s how FARE Idaho came to be. The group’s goal is to advocate on behalf of almost 200 food and beverage companies in Idaho. Idaho Matters interviews FARE Idaho Executive Director Katie Baker.

Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
