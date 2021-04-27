© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Small Businesses Try To Rebound From Pandemic Downturn

Published April 27, 2021 at 3:40 PM MDT
Spacebar Arcade

Small and mid-sized businesses in the U.S. have felt a disproportionate impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. In Idaho, numerous small businesses have had to close permanently. However, there are programs available to help small businesses rebound.

Idaho Matters checks in with Will Hay and Zach Rowland who own Spacebar Arcade in downtown Boise, along with Gina Bessire who manages Zions Bank’s Idaho Business Resource Center. The bar closed for many months in the last year, but the owners are now looking forward to a brighter future in part because of federal aid they've been able to access.

Idaho MattersSmall Business
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
