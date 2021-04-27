Idaho Small Businesses Try To Rebound From Pandemic Downturn

Small and mid-sized businesses in the U.S. have felt a disproportionate impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. In Idaho, numerous small businesses have had to close permanently. However, there are programs available to help small businesses rebound.

Idaho Matters checks in with Will Hay and Zach Rowland who own Spacebar Arcade in downtown Boise, along with Gina Bessire who manages Zions Bank’s Idaho Business Resource Center. The bar closed for many months in the last year, but the owners are now looking forward to a brighter future in part because of federal aid they've been able to access.

