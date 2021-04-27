© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
What Idaho's Snow And Water Picture Shows So Far In 2021

Published April 27, 2021 at 3:35 PM MDT
Idaho_water_map_April2021.png
Screenshot
/
Natural Resources Conservation Service
This map shows the April 2021 snow picture in southern Idaho, which shows variance across different basins as a percent of median from a 30 year period.

As we make the turn in the seasons toward warmer months, Idaho’s current snowpack can help us better predict what’s in store for us this summer. Water scientists measure mountain snow around the state to help predict the amount of water that will run through our rivers and agricultural canals this summer. This information is also used by fire scientists to help prepare for wildfire season.

So, what do we know about our snow picture right now and what might that mean for this summer? Idaho Matters checks in with Natural Resources Conservation Service Water Supply Specialist Erin Wharton and Idaho Snow Survey Supervisor Corey Loveland.

