A Look At "Astrotourism" In Idaho And The Problem Of Light Pollution

Idaho is home to the First International Dark Sky Reserve in the U.S., known as the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve. The gleaming jewels of the night sky over the Sawtooth National Recreation area attract people from around the world who escape the electric lights of their cities in favor of a clear view of the Milky Way.

The enemy of the reserve? That would be light pollution, the glow of lights from street lamps, house lamps, office building fluorescents and other artificial sources.