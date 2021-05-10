© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Boise's Compost Program Is Booming And Poised To Expand

Published May 10, 2021 at 1:21 PM MDT
The City of Boise began a residential composting program in 2017. At first, officials didn’t know how the program would go. But soon, folks began filling up their new bins with kitchen scraps like veggie and fruit peels along with yard waste like grass and leaves. It was part of the city’s overall focus on being a more environmentally conscious community.

Four years later the program is so successful the city is planning to expand its composting capacity by almost 14,000 tons. With explosive growth in the city, there seems to be no stopping this green program.

Idaho Matters checks in City of Boise Communications Manager Colin Hickman and Materials Management Programs Manager Peter McCullough to learn more.

Idaho MattersCompostCity of BoiseRecycleClimate Change
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
