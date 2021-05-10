© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Why Investors Are Scooping Up As Many As 1 Out Of 5 Homes In Boise

Published May 10, 2021 at 1:22 PM MDT
A for sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Westwood, Mass. Home prices hit a new record in October as the number of homes for sale hit an all-time low.
Steven Senne
/
AP Photo
A for sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Westwood, Mass. Home prices hit a new record in October as the number of homes for sale hit an all-time low.

Real estate markets are tight all over the country, especially here in Idaho's Boise metro area. But it's not just homeowners buying these houses.

Record low interest rates, a nationwide housing shortage, as well as a renewed interest in single family homes has fueled a new wave of real estate investors. So what does that actually mean for the Treasure Valley? Idaho Matters talks with Margaret Carmel from BoiseDev and dug into this topic in a two-part series.

Idaho MattersAffordable HousingBoise GrowthHome Prices
