Why Investors Are Scooping Up As Many As 1 Out Of 5 Homes In Boise

Real estate markets are tight all over the country, especially here in Idaho's Boise metro area. But it's not just homeowners buying these houses.

Record low interest rates, a nationwide housing shortage, as well as a renewed interest in single family homes has fueled a new wave of real estate investors. So what does that actually mean for the Treasure Valley? Idaho Matters talks with Margaret Carmel from BoiseDev and dug into this topic in a two-part series.

