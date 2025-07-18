© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 18, 2025

By Samantha Wright
Published July 18, 2025 at 1:28 PM MDT
Three sheep stand in a field.
Radvydas S.
/
Flickr

Congress has voted to cut government funding for public media, attacks on first responders could become a federal crime, Valley County property values hit a record high, tariffs continue to shoot up prices and Idaho's family caregiver plan reaches its end.

Our journalist panel today:

Though Congress approved a bill that rescinds previously allocated funds for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Idaho Matters continues its dedication to getting you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week with our Reporter Roundtable.

Tags
Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableFirst RespondersTariffMedicaid
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
