Go behind the scenes of a local lavender farm in Boise

Lavender is everywhere this time of year. The colorful purple plant can be found in backyards and small farms all over Idaho.

It smells great, and it looks gorgeous, able to be made into all kinds of things from lemonade to hand lotion.

Idaho Matters wanted to know more about how a lavender farm works, so summer intern Lucy Glynn and Senior Producer Samantha Wright went out to the Two Hoots Lavender near Five Mile and Overland in Boise to get a closer look.

We talked to James Kappel with Two Hoots Lavender about his farm, which will be open for one more weekend this season, Thursday, July 17, through Sunday, July 20. It then reopens next year when the scented purple wonders start blooming again.