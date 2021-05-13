What One Advocate Says About A New Law That Could Kill 90% Of Idaho Wolves

A new Idaho law could kill 90% of the state’s wolf population. The Idaho Legislature easily passed the bill — which was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little.

The measure has been heralded by groups that support ranchers and big game hunters. They say the state’s 1,500 wolves pose a significant threat to wild elk and livestock like cattle and sheep.

Suzanne Stone is the co-founder of the Wood River Wolf Project and the Director of the International Wildlife Coexistence Network, and she disagrees. Idaho Matters speaks with her to get her perspective.

