© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

What One Advocate Says About A New Law That Could Kill 90% Of Idaho Wolves

Published May 13, 2021 at 1:33 PM MDT
Wolf Killing Idaho
Doug Pizac
/
AP
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 1995, file photo, a wolf leaps across a road into the wilds of Central Idaho. Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a measure that could lead to the killing of 90% of the state's 1,500 wolves. The Republican governor signed the bill on Thursday, May 6, 2021, that had passed the Senate and House with enough votes to overcome a veto. (AP Photo/Douglas Pizac, File)

A new Idaho law could kill 90% of the state’s wolf population. The Idaho Legislature easily passed the bill — which was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little.

The measure has been heralded by groups that support ranchers and big game hunters. They say the state’s 1,500 wolves pose a significant threat to wild elk and livestock like cattle and sheep.

Suzanne Stone is the co-founder of the Wood River Wolf Project and the Director of the International Wildlife Coexistence Network, and she disagrees. Idaho Matters speaks with her to get her perspective.

Tags

Idaho MattersWolf ManagementIdaho Wolf Depradation Control Board2021 Legislature
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
See stories by Frankie Barnhill