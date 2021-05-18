© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Many Women In Idaho Have Left The Workforce. Here's Why That Matters

Published May 18, 2021 at 3:16 PM MDT
Virus Outbreak Child Care
Rick Bowmer/AP
/
AP
In this Friday, May 29, 2020, photo, Sara Adelman holds her daughter Amelia in Salt Lake City. Adelman is burning through her vacation time to help manage her current status as a working-from-home mom since her daughter's daycare closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The national unemployment numbers released at the beginning of the month confirmed what many had anticipated: the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is staggering. In fact the scale of this crisis is unlike anything since the Great Depression and for the first time in decades this crisis has a predominantly non-white, female face.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women accounted for 55% of the 20.5 million jobs lost in April.

Idaho Matters learns more about this "she-cession" with Ariane Hegewisch, a senior research fellow at the Institute for Women’s Policy.

Unemployment, Women in Business, Working Moms
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
