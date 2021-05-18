Many Women In Idaho Have Left The Workforce. Here's Why That Matters

The national unemployment numbers released at the beginning of the month confirmed what many had anticipated: the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is staggering. In fact the scale of this crisis is unlike anything since the Great Depression and for the first time in decades this crisis has a predominantly non-white, female face.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women accounted for 55% of the 20.5 million jobs lost in April.

Idaho Matters learns more about this "she-cession" with Ariane Hegewisch, a senior research fellow at the Institute for Women’s Policy.

