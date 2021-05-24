© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Treasure Valley's Surel's Place Brings Back Artist-In-Residence Program Post-COVID

Published May 24, 2021 at 1:29 PM MDT

Founded almost 10 years ago in memory of local artist Surel Mitchell, Surel’s Place has become an integral part of Idaho’s art community with free or low cost events every month and an artist in residence program.

During the pandemic, Surel’s Place had to adapt like so many other arts organizations and the artist in residence program has to be placed on pause. However, the program is back this month with L.A.-based writer Dawn Dorland. Idaho Matters talks with Dawn along with new Surel's Place Executive Director Greg Hahn.

Idaho MattersSurel's PlaceArts
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
