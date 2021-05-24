Treasure Valley's Surel's Place Brings Back Artist-In-Residence Program Post-COVID

Founded almost 10 years ago in memory of local artist Surel Mitchell, Surel’s Place has become an integral part of Idaho’s art community with free or low cost events every month and an artist in residence program.

During the pandemic, Surel’s Place had to adapt like so many other arts organizations and the artist in residence program has to be placed on pause. However, the program is back this month with L.A.-based writer Dawn Dorland. Idaho Matters talks with Dawn along with new Surel's Place Executive Director Greg Hahn.