Boise Public Library Wants Everyone To Pick Up A Good Book This Summer

Published June 4, 2021 at 2:02 PM MDT
Boise Library
Boise Public Library
/
via Facebook

Summer is here, which means it’s time to get lost in a new — or old — book of your choosing. And in another sign that this season is looking more normal than last year of the pandemic, the Boise Public Library is bringing back its summer reading program with some in-person programming. The program is free and is open to readers of all ages.

Idaho Matters learns about the program from Boise Library Director Jessica Dorr and Trish Mick who is the branch supervisor of the Library! at Cole and Ustick.

Tags

Idaho MattersLibraryBoise Public LibraryReading
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
See stories by Frankie Barnhill
