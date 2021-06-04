Boise Public Library Wants Everyone To Pick Up A Good Book This Summer

Summer is here, which means it’s time to get lost in a new — or old — book of your choosing. And in another sign that this season is looking more normal than last year of the pandemic, the Boise Public Library is bringing back its summer reading program with some in-person programming. The program is free and is open to readers of all ages.

Idaho Matters learns about the program from Boise Library Director Jessica Dorr and Trish Mick who is the branch supervisor of the Library! at Cole and Ustick.

