Idaho Matters

Idaho Author of 'Stranger Care' Describes Poignant & Painful Journey As Foster Parent

Published June 7, 2021 at 1:35 PM MDT
by Gia Goodrich for VEV Studios

Sarah Sentilles is an author, academic, religious scholar and advocate. She lives in Idaho's Wood River Valley and is the co-founder of the Alliance of Idaho, which works on immigration matters.

Her book Draw Your Weapons was honored with the PEN Award for Creative Nonfiction in 2018. Her latest book—called Stranger Care: A Memoir of Loving What Isn’t Ours—is an intimate memoir of her navigation through the foster care system, both in Oregon and here in Idaho. Idaho Matters talks with Sentilles about her new work.

Tom Michael
Tom Michael is General Manager of Boise State Public Radio and responsible for its management and leadership. His most recent focus is on digital transformation, long-term financial stability and a more inclusive workplace. When he wants a break from the news, he enjoys running in the Boise foothills.
