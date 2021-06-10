Former Boise State Professor Writes About Challenges Facing Tech And Democracy Around The World

Steven Feldstein is a Senior Fellow of Democracy, Conflict and Governance at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington D.C. He has a new book out titled “The Rise of Digital Repression: How Technology Is Reshaping Power, Politics, and Resistance.”

And — as you can read in the book forward — he conducted the research and wrote the manuscript while he was the Frank Church Chair of Public Affairs at Boise State University. Idaho Matters talks with Feldstein about the challenges with technology, autocracies and democracy.

