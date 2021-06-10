© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Former Boise State Professor Writes About Challenges Facing Tech And Democracy Around The World

Published June 10, 2021 at 3:31 PM MDT
A supporter raises a mobile phone displaying the 47 pro-democracy activists who were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion outside a court in Hong Kong Monday, May 31, 2021. The activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion over their participation in an unofficial primary election held last year appeared in court Monday for a court mention. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Steven Feldstein is a Senior Fellow of Democracy, Conflict and Governance at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington D.C. He has a new book out titled “The Rise of Digital Repression: How Technology Is Reshaping Power, Politics, and Resistance.”

And — as you can read in the book forward — he conducted the research and wrote the manuscript while he was the Frank Church Chair of Public Affairs at Boise State University. Idaho Matters talks with Feldstein about the challenges with technology, autocracies and democracy.

